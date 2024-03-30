Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 141,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 26,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 113,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. 243,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,582. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $18.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

