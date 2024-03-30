Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,448. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

