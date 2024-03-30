Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Holdings Boosted by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. 518,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,448. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

