Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $700.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $650.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $647.51 and its 200 day moving average is $587.75. Intuit has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

