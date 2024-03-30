International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $191.93 and last traded at $191.06. 489,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,167,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

