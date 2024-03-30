Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Intellipharmaceutics International Stock Up 18.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IPCIF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile
