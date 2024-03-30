Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 661,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,618,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Several research firms have commented on IAS. Bank of America began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,681,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,490,082 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

