Insider Selling: The Calmer Co International Limited (ASX:CCO) Insider Sells A$20,444.44 in Stock

The Calmer Co International Limited (ASX:CCO – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Noble sold 5,111,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00), for a total value of A$20,444.44 ($13,362.38).
The Calmer Co International Limited operates as a medicinal kava health and wellness company in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the United States. It produces and sells noble kava extract capsules, root powder mixes, and teas under the Fiji Kava brand; hemp and CBD oils under Danodan brand; drinking kava and flavoured shots under the Taki Mai brand; and kava beverages under leilo brand names.
