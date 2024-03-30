Insider Buying: The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Purchases 7,461 Shares of Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Andrew William Dane bought 7,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £3,506.67 ($4,431.53).

Artisanal Spirits Trading Down 3.3 %

ART stock opened at GBX 44 ($0.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 1-year low of GBX 39.75 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.23. The company has a market capitalization of £31.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -733.33 and a beta of -0.16.

Get Artisanal Spirits alerts:

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Artisanal Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisanal Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.