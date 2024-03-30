Insider Buying: The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Purchases 7,461 Shares of Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Andrew William Dane bought 7,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £3,506.67 ($4,431.53).
Artisanal Spirits Trading Down 3.3 %
ART stock opened at GBX 44 ($0.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 1-year low of GBX 39.75 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.23. The company has a market capitalization of £31.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -733.33 and a beta of -0.16.
Artisanal Spirits Company Profile
