Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $688.04

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 688.04 ($8.70) and traded as high as GBX 729.50 ($9.22). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 724 ($9.15), with a volume of 604,804 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,085 ($13.71) to GBX 1,040 ($13.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 24.30 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Inchcape’s payout ratio is presently 5,230.77%.
In other Inchcape news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £44,590 ($56,350.31). In related news, insider Duncan Tait acquired 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 622 ($7.86) per share, for a total transaction of £59,649.80 ($75,382.03). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 637 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £44,590 ($56,350.31). 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.
