ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.77.
Several analysts have commented on IMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st.
In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,466,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,095,000 after purchasing an additional 984,795 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.
ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
