Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading Down 3.7%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 543,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 526,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Immatics Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Immatics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

