IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Head to Head Comparison

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 4.79% 2.71% 0.22% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares IF Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IF Bancorp and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IF Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $36.14 million 1.54 $4.66 million $0.60 27.72 Bancorp 34 $28.85 million 1.13 -$3.40 million N/A N/A

IF Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Summary

IF Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and merchant card processing, cash management, e-banking, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and merchant capture services. The company operates through its network of full-service branches in Scottsdale and Arizona, as well as Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

