Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.63

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.63 and last traded at C$9.52, with a volume of 1226328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.64.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.5546318 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.