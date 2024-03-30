HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 26,104.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in HSBC by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 22.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 1.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HSBC opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $33.99 and a one year high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $149.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.75%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSBC. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

