Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,890 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.30. 5,323,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,746,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.12 and its 200-day moving average is $136.11. The stock has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

