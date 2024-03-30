Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $245.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,385. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.81 and a 200-day moving average of $230.61. The company has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.37 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

