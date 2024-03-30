Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.62

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 20405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

