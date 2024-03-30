Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Trading Up 0.7 %

NiSource stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. 4,883,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 72.11%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

