Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Has $295,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.88. 368,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,024. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

