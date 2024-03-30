Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,917 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4,401.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,989,000 after purchasing an additional 590,448 shares during the period. Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 261,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8,067.0% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,948,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,540 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. 1,377,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,413. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

