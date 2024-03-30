Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,884 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 26,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 132,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,155,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,652,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

