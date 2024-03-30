Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 6,800 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,466,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,954,156. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

