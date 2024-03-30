Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.80

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €70.80 ($76.96) and traded as high as €74.94 ($81.46). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €74.68 ($81.17), with a volume of 321,865 shares traded.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is €71.68 and its 200 day moving average is €70.83.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.
