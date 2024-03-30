Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.53

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.53 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 42.20 ($0.53). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 42.20 ($0.53), with a volume of 17,996 shares.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £145.92 million, a P/E ratio of -468.89 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.14.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,333.33%.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

