Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after buying an additional 32,367 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,447,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 134.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after buying an additional 824,836 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GES stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guess? has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

