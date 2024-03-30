Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GES
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Guess? Price Performance
GES stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guess? has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.96.
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guess? Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.
About Guess?
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Guess?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.