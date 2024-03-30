Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.15

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.15 and last traded at $53.70, with a volume of 7136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.15.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

