Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the previous session’s volume of 1,923 shares.The stock last traded at $8.22 and had previously closed at $7.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Gray Television Stock Up 9.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

