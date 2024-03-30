Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the February 29th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance
Shares of GMGMF opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.30.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile
