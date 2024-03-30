Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,920 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $16,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $69,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVB opened at $185.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.57 and a 12 month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.82%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.03.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

