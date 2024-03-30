Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,474 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $19,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 88,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,929,000 after acquiring an additional 617,581 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 395,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,375 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.95. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

