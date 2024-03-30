Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 974 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $259.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $198.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $366.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

