Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 725 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,037 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,351,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,784,000 after purchasing an additional 199,603 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

TD stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

