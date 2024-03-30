Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 299 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.