Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 2,865 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $197.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.