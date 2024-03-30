Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 22,556 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 240,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $63.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

