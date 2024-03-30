Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $18,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 55.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $138.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 105.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.25. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,259 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,086. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

