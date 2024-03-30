Gradient Investments LLC Has $17.81 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,253 shares of company stock worth $20,486,424. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ICE opened at $137.43 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.41 and its 200-day moving average is $122.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.