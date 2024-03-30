Gradient Investments LLC Has $16.81 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.56.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,502. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

