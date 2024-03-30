Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2,153.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17. The company has a market cap of $161.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

