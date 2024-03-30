Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2,153.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
TotalEnergies stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17. The company has a market cap of $161.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTE
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.