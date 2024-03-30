Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE IBM opened at $190.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.36. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

