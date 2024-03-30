Gradient Investments LLC Buys 58,034 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,034 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 6,727.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 697,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 687,392 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 5,485.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 593,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 582,916 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $9,660,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $9,136,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 762,708.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 190,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 190,677 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.