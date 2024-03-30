Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after acquiring an additional 868,250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,575,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,248,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $58.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.