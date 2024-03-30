Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 194.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,184 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJP opened at $22.95 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1082 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

