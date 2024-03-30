Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.34

Shares of Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 27000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Goldbank Mining Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.47 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Goldbank Mining Company Profile

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

