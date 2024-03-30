Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,689 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.54.

General Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $175.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.