Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $63.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

