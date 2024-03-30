Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $114.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.