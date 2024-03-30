Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 2,434 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,672 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Comcast by 229.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,369,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $264,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,276 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.35 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

