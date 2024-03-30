GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading 6.5% Higher

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $27.86. 1,315,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,122,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 38,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,057,037.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,110,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,848,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,287 shares of company stock worth $7,800,805. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

